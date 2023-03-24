Friday's game at T-Mobile Center has the Texas Longhorns (28-8) going head-to-head against the Xavier Musketeers (27-9) at 9:45 PM (on March 24). Our computer prediction projects a 77-73 win for Texas, who is a small favorite based on our model.

Based on our computer prediction, Xavier is projected to cover the point spread (4.5) versus Texas. The two teams are expected to eclipse the 148.5 total.

Texas vs. Xavier Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Line: Texas -4.5

Texas -4.5 Point Total: 148.5

148.5 Moneyline (To Win): Texas -190, Xavier +155

Texas vs. Xavier Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 77, Xavier 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas vs. Xavier

Pick ATS: Xavier (+4.5)



Xavier (+4.5) Pick OU: Over (148.5)



Texas has a 17-16-0 record against the spread this season compared to Xavier, who is 17-15-0 ATS. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Longhorns are 15-18-0 and the Musketeers are 20-12-0. The two teams score 158.9 points per game, 10.4 more points than this matchup's total. Texas is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall over its past 10 games, while Xavier has gone 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns average 77.7 points per game (40th in college basketball) while allowing 67.2 per contest (89th in college basketball). They have a +379 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 10.5 points per game.

Texas grabs 32.0 rebounds per game (163rd in college basketball) compared to the 31.0 of its opponents.

Texas knocks down 7.1 three-pointers per game (210th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.4. It shoots 34.0% from deep while its opponents hit 32.3% from long range.

The Longhorns rank 50th in college basketball by averaging 98.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 39th in college basketball, allowing 85.5 points per 100 possessions.

Texas wins the turnover battle by 4.2 per game, committing 10.9 (82nd in college basketball) while its opponents average 15.1.

