When the Texas Longhorns and Xavier Musketeers square off in their Sweet 16 matchup at T-Mobile Center on Friday at 9:45 PM ET, Marcus Carr and Jack Nunge will be two of the high-profile players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on CBS.

How to Watch Texas vs. Xavier

Game Day: Friday, March 24

Friday, March 24 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Arena: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS

Texas' Last Game

Texas won its previous game versus Penn State, 71-66, on Saturday. Dylan Disu starred with 28 points, and also had 10 rebounds and one assist.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Dylan Disu 28 10 1 2 0 0 Jabari Rice 13 2 0 1 0 1 Marcus Carr 10 3 3 1 0 0

Xavier's Last Game

In its most recent game, Xavier beat Pittsburgh on Sunday, 84-73. Nunge scored a team-high 18 points (and chipped in three assists and three boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jack Nunge 18 3 3 0 2 0 Adam Kunkel 15 4 3 3 0 5 Jerome Hunter 14 5 2 1 0 0

Texas Players to Watch

Jabari Rice posts 12.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Timmy Allen is tops on the Longhorns at 5.6 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 3.5 assists and 10.3 points.

Disu puts up 9.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Tyrese Hunter is averaging 10.1 points, 2.5 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game.

Xavier Players to Watch

Nunge is putting up a team-leading 7.7 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 14.1 points and 2.1 assists, making 52.6% of his shots from the field and 40.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per game.

Colby Jones tops the Musketeers in assists (4.3 per game), and produces 15 points and 5.7 rebounds. He also posts 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Zach Freemantle gives the Musketeers 15.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. He also posts 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Adam Kunkel is posting 10.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, making 44.9% of his shots from the floor and 40.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 treys per game.

Texas Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Dylan Disu 14.6 6.6 1.2 1 0.9 0.3 Jabari Rice 16.3 3.8 2.1 1.1 0.4 2.3 Marcus Carr 12.1 3.3 4 1.9 0.2 1.3 Tyrese Hunter 10.6 2.8 2.1 1 0.4 1.7 Timmy Allen 5.8 5.1 2.8 0.5 0.2 0

Xavier Top Performers (Last 10 Games)