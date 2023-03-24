Top Players to Watch: Texas vs. Xavier - Sweet 16
Friday's Sweet 16 game between the Texas Longhorns and the Xavier Musketeers at T-Mobile Center at 9:45 PM ET features the Longhorns' Marcus Carr and the Musketeers' Jack Nunge as players to watch.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on CBS.
How to Watch Texas vs. Xavier
- Game Day: Friday, March 24
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Arena: T-Mobile Center
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- TV: CBS | Watch live on FuboTV
Texas' Last Game
In its previous game, Texas topped Penn State on Saturday, 71-66. Its high scorer was Dylan Disu with 28 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Dylan Disu
|28
|10
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Jabari Rice
|13
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Marcus Carr
|10
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
Xavier's Last Game
In its most recent game, Xavier defeated Pittsburgh on Sunday, 84-73. Nunge scored a team-high 18 points (and added three assists and three boards).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jack Nunge
|18
|3
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Adam Kunkel
|15
|4
|3
|3
|0
|5
|Jerome Hunter
|14
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
Texas Players to Watch
Jabari Rice averages 12.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
Timmy Allen paces the Longhorns at 5.6 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 3.5 assists and 10.3 points.
Disu is posting 9.1 points, 1 assists and 4.5 rebounds per contest.
Tyrese Hunter averages 10.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
Xavier Players to Watch
Nunge is putting up a team-leading 7.7 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 14.1 points and 2.1 assists, making 52.6% of his shots from the floor and 40.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per game.
Colby Jones is the Musketeers' top assist man (4.3 per game), and he posts 15 points and 5.7 rebounds.
Zach Freemantle gives the Musketeers 15.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. He also posts 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
Adam Kunkel gets the Musketeers 10.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. He also posts 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
Texas Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Dylan Disu
|14.6
|6.6
|1.2
|1
|0.9
|0.3
|Jabari Rice
|16.3
|3.8
|2.1
|1.1
|0.4
|2.3
|Marcus Carr
|12.1
|3.3
|4
|1.9
|0.2
|1.3
|Tyrese Hunter
|10.6
|2.8
|2.1
|1
|0.4
|1.7
|Timmy Allen
|5.8
|5.1
|2.8
|0.5
|0.2
|0
Xavier Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Colby Jones
|15.1
|7.1
|3.3
|1.1
|0.1
|1
|Jack Nunge
|13.1
|7.5
|2.6
|0.8
|1.1
|0.6
|Souley Boum
|16.6
|5.5
|3.1
|0.5
|0.1
|2.6
|Adam Kunkel
|12
|3.6
|3.4
|1.2
|0.1
|2.3
|Jerome Hunter
|11.6
|5.6
|1.6
|0.6
|0.6
|0
