Marcus Carr and Jack Nunge are two players to watch on Friday at 9:45 PM ET, when the Texas Longhorns play the Xavier Musketeers in their Sweet 16 matchup at T-Mobile Center.

How to Watch Texas vs. Xavier

Game Day: Friday, March 24

Friday, March 24 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Arena: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS

Texas' Last Game

On Saturday, in its most recent game, Texas defeated Penn State 71-66. With 28 points, Dylan Disu was its high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Dylan Disu 28 10 1 2 0 0 Jabari Rice 13 2 0 1 0 1 Marcus Carr 10 3 3 1 0 0

Xavier's Last Game

In its previous game, Xavier beat Pittsburgh on Sunday, 84-73. Nunge scored a team-high 18 points (and chipped in three assists and three boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jack Nunge 18 3 3 0 2 0 Adam Kunkel 15 4 3 3 0 5 Jerome Hunter 14 5 2 1 0 0

Texas Players to Watch

Jabari Rice puts up 12.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2 assists per game, shooting 45.7% from the floor and 36.4% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Timmy Allen is tops on the Longhorns at 5.6 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 3.5 assists and 10.3 points.

Disu is posting 9.1 points, 1 assists and 4.5 rebounds per contest.

Tyrese Hunter is putting up 10.1 points, 2.5 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game.

Xavier Players to Watch

Nunge is the Musketeers' top rebounder (7.7 per game), and he posts 14.1 points and 2.1 assists.

Colby Jones is registering a team-best 4.3 assists per game. He's also delivering 15 points and 5.7 rebounds, making 51% of his shots from the floor, and 38.3% from beyond the arc resulting in 1.3 triples per game.

Zach Freemantle gives the Musketeers 15.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. He also posts 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

The Musketeers receive 10.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game from Adam Kunkel.

Texas Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Dylan Disu 14.6 6.6 1.2 1 0.9 0.3 Jabari Rice 16.3 3.8 2.1 1.1 0.4 2.3 Marcus Carr 12.1 3.3 4 1.9 0.2 1.3 Tyrese Hunter 10.6 2.8 2.1 1 0.4 1.7 Timmy Allen 5.8 5.1 2.8 0.5 0.2 0

Xavier Top Performers (Last 10 Games)