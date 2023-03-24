This Sweet 16 matchup features the No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (28-8) and the No. 3 seed Xavier Musketeers (27-9) on Friday at T-Mobile Center. The NCAA Tournament matchup tips off at 9:45 PM.

Texas vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS

Texas Stats Insights

The Longhorns make 47.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is three percentage points higher than the Musketeers have allowed to their opponents (44.1%).

Texas has a 19-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.1% from the field.

The Longhorns are the 163rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Musketeers rank 35th.

The Longhorns put up just 3.9 more points per game (77.7) than the Musketeers give up (73.8).

Texas is 13-3 when scoring more than 73.8 points.

Texas Home & Away Comparison

Texas is scoring 84.8 points per game at home. On the road, it is averaging 69.4 points per contest.

At home, the Longhorns are surrendering 4.6 fewer points per game (67.4) than on the road (72).

When it comes to three-pointers, Texas has performed better in home games this year, draining 8.1 threes per game with a 36.2% three-point percentage, compared to 6.3 threes per game and a 31.8% three-point percentage on the road.

Texas Schedule