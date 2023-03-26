Sunday's game at KFC Yum! Center has the San Diego State Aztecs (30-6) going head to head against the Creighton Bluejays (24-12) at 2:20 PM ET (on March 26). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 71-69 win for San Diego State, so it should be a competitive matchup.

According to our computer prediction, San Diego State is a good bet to cover the spread, which is listed at 1.5. The two sides are projected to eclipse the 132.5 over/under.

Creighton vs. San Diego State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023

Sunday, March 26, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Line: Creighton -1.5

Creighton -1.5 Point Total: 132.5

132.5 Moneyline (To Win): Creighton -125, San Diego State +105

Creighton vs. San Diego State Score Prediction

Prediction: San Diego State 71, Creighton 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Creighton vs. San Diego State

Pick ATS: San Diego State (+1.5)



San Diego State (+1.5) Pick OU: Over (132.5)



Creighton has compiled a 15-15-0 record against the spread this season, while San Diego State is 18-15-0. The Bluejays have a 13-17-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Aztecs have a record of 13-20-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The teams score an average of 148.9 points per game, 16.4 more points than this matchup's total. Creighton is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its past 10 games, while San Diego State has gone 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays have a +298 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.3 points per game. They're putting up 77.0 points per game to rank 55th in college basketball and are allowing 68.7 per contest to rank 136th in college basketball.

Creighton wins the rebound battle by 4.1 boards on average. It records 34.7 rebounds per game, which ranks 40th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 30.6 per contest.

Creighton knocks down 8.8 three-pointers per game (42nd in college basketball), 2.5 more than its opponents (6.3). It is shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc (87th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 33.8%.

The Bluejays rank 26th in college basketball by averaging 100.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 118th in college basketball, allowing 89.5 points per 100 possessions.

Creighton has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 11.0 per game (97th in college basketball play) while forcing 9.3 (354th in college basketball).

San Diego State Performance Insights

The Aztecs outscore opponents by 8.8 points per game (posting 71.9 points per game, 175th in college basketball, and conceding 63.1 per outing, 25th in college basketball) and have a +315 scoring differential.

San Diego State averages 33.3 rebounds per game (85th in college basketball) while allowing 28.4 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 4.9 boards per game.

San Diego State hits 7.0 three-pointers per game (220th in college basketball) at a 34.9% rate (138th in college basketball), compared to the 6.3 its opponents make, shooting 28.3% from deep.

San Diego State has committed 1.2 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 11.0 (97th in college basketball) while forcing 12.2 (156th in college basketball).

