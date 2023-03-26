The Dallas Mavericks, Kyrie Irving included, square off versus the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Irving totaled 18 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in his most recent game, which ended in a 117-109 loss versus the Hornets.

With prop bets in place for Irving, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Kyrie Irving Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 27.2 27.4 Rebounds 4.5 5.2 5.6 Assists 5.5 5.5 5.8 PRA 35.5 37.9 38.8 PR 29.5 32.4 33 3PM 2.5 3.2 2.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Kyrie Irving's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Kyrie Irving Insights vs. the Hornets

The Mavericks rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.6. His opponents, the Hornets, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 10th with 101.4 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Hornets are 22nd in the NBA, allowing 117.3 points per contest.

On the glass, the Hornets have conceded 46.6 rebounds per game, which puts them 29th in the league.

Conceding 25.9 assists per game, the Hornets are the 20th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Hornets concede 12.3 made 3-pointers per game, 15th-ranked in the NBA.

Kyrie Irving vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/24/2023 38 18 9 7 1 1 1 12/31/2022 33 28 6 4 4 0 1 12/7/2022 34 33 5 9 1 4 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Irving or any of his Mavericks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.