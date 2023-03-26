On Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Spectrum Center, the Dallas Mavericks (36-38) will be looking to stop a three-game losing streak when visiting the Charlotte Hornets (24-51). It will air at 1:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSSW.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Mavericks vs. Hornets matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Mavericks vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023

Sunday, March 26, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSSW

BSSE and BSSW Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Mavericks vs. Hornets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Mavericks vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Mavericks score 113.8 points per game (17th in the NBA) and allow 113.5 (15th in the league) for a +26 scoring differential overall.

The Hornets have a -459 scoring differential, falling short by 6.1 points per game. They're putting up 111.2 points per game, 27th in the league, and are giving up 117.3 per outing to rank 22nd in the NBA.

These two teams are scoring 225 points per game between them, three fewer than this matchup's over/under.

These teams give up 230.8 points per game combined, 2.8 more points than this matchup's total.

Dallas is 27-43-4 ATS this season.

Charlotte is 32-41-2 ATS this season.

Mavericks and Hornets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Mavericks +3500 +1500 - Hornets - - -

Looking to place a futures bet on the Mavericks? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.