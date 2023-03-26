Mavericks vs. Hornets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Dallas Mavericks (36-38) are 9.5-point underdogs as they try to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (24-51) on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Spectrum Center. The game airs at 1:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSSW. The matchup has an over/under set at 228.5 points.
Mavericks vs. Hornets Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: BSSE and BSSW
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Mavericks
|-9.5
|228.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Mavericks Betting Records & Stats
- Dallas' games this season have gone over this contest's total of 228.5 points 35 times.
- The average point total in Dallas' games this season is 227.3, 1.2 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Mavericks have a 28-45-0 record against the spread this season.
- Dallas has been the favorite in 47 games this season and won 28 (59.6%) of those contests.
- This season, Dallas has won five of its eight games when favored by at least -450 on the moneyline.
- The Mavericks have a 81.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Mavericks vs. Hornets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 228.5
|% of Games Over 228.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Mavericks
|35
|47.3%
|113.8
|225
|113.5
|230.8
|224.3
|Hornets
|41
|54.7%
|111.2
|225
|117.3
|230.8
|229.5
Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends
- The Mavericks have a 4-6 record against the spread while going 3-7 overall in their last 10 games.
- The Mavericks have gone over the total in four of their last 10 games.
- Dallas has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 13 times in 38 games at home, and it has covered 15 times in 36 games on the road.
- The Mavericks score 113.8 points per game, just 3.5 fewer points than the 117.3 the Hornets give up.
- When Dallas scores more than 117.3 points, it is 16-13 against the spread and 19-10 overall.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Mavericks vs. Hornets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Mavericks
|28-45
|4-7
|40-34
|Hornets
|35-40
|12-8
|32-43
Mavericks vs. Hornets Point Insights
|Mavericks
|Hornets
|113.8
|111.2
|17
|27
|16-13
|23-7
|19-10
|17-13
|113.5
|117.3
|15
|22
|14-17
|19-9
|20-11
|17-11
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.