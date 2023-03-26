Check out the injury report for the Dallas Mavericks (36-38), which currently has only one player listed, as the Mavericks prepare for their matchup against the Charlotte Hornets (24-51) at Spectrum Center on Sunday, March 26 at 1:00 PM ET.

On Friday when these teams last met, the Hornets bested the Mavericks 117-109. P.J. Washington led the Hornets in the win with 28 points, while Luka Doncic scored 34 in the losing effort for the Mavericks.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Tim Hardaway Jr. SG Questionable Illness 14.0 3.6 1.7

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Hornets Injuries: Kelly Oubre Jr.: Questionable (Shoulder), Terry Rozier: Questionable (Foot), Cody Martin: Out (Knee), LaMelo Ball: Out For Season (Ankle)

Mavericks vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: BSSE and BSSW

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Mavericks Season Insights

The Mavericks average 113.8 points per game, only 3.5 fewer points than the 117.3 the Hornets allow.

Dallas is 19-10 when scoring more than 117.3 points.

The Mavericks have scored 113.8 points per game over their last 10 contests, the same amount they've put up on average this season.

Dallas connects on 15.0 three-pointers per game (third-most in the league), 4.0 more than its opponents (11.0). It is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc (ninth-best in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 35.0%.

The Mavericks' 114.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank eighth in the NBA, and the 113.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 20th in the league.

Mavericks vs. Hornets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Mavericks -10.5 230.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.