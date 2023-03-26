When the Dallas Mavericks (36-38) and Charlotte Hornets (24-51) match up at Spectrum Center on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, Luka Doncic will be a player to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup, which you can watch on Bally Sports with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Hornets

Game Day: Sunday, March 26

Sunday, March 26 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Arena: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV!

Watch Doncic, Terry Rozier and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to fuboTV.

Mavericks' Last Game

The Mavericks were defeated by the Hornets on Friday, 117-109. Doncic scored 34 in a losing effort, while P.J. Washington paced the winning squad with 28 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Luka Doncic 34 10 8 0 1 2 Kyrie Irving 18 9 7 1 1 1 Christian Wood 14 6 2 0 1 1

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Mavericks Players to Watch

Doncic is tops on his team in points (32.9), rebounds (8.6) and assists (8.2) per game, shooting 49.9% from the field and 34.3% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest. Defensively, he delivers 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Kyrie Irving posts 27.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Christian Wood averages 17.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Tim Hardaway Jr. puts up 14 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Reggie Bullock puts up 7.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kyrie Irving 17.4 3.5 3.2 0.5 0.3 1.8 Christian Wood 14.6 5.9 2.5 0.6 0.6 0.8 Luka Doncic 14.2 3.9 4.3 0.4 0.2 1 Jaden Hardy 14.1 2.7 2 0.4 0.2 2.6 Josh Green 11.1 3.7 2.5 0.4 0 1.2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.