Texas vs. Miami (FL): Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Elite Eight
The No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (29-8) will match up with the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (28-7) in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight on Sunday at T-Mobile Center, airing on CBS starting at 5:05 PM.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Miami (FL) matchup.
Texas vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 5:05 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!
Texas vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Moneyline
|Miami (FL) Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas (-4.5)
|149.5
|-190
|+160
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Texas (-4)
|149.5
|-180
|+155
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|PointsBet
|Texas (-4)
|149.5
|-175
|+145
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
Texas vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends
- Texas is 19-17-1 ATS this season.
- A total of 17 out of the Longhorns' 37 games this season have hit the over.
- Miami (FL) is 20-14-0 ATS this year.
- A total of 16 Hurricanes games this season have hit the over.
Texas Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +360
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+360), Texas is third-best in college basketball. It is two spots below that, fifth-best, according to computer rankings.
- Sportsbooks have moved the Longhorns' national championship odds up from +2200 at the beginning of the season to +360. Among all teams in the country, that is the 74th-biggest change.
- The implied probability of Texas winning the national championship, based on its +360 moneyline odds, is 21.7%.
Miami (FL) Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1100
- The Hurricanes have had the 53rd-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +10000 at the beginning of the season to +1100.
- Miami (FL) has an 8.3% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.