Sunday's game between the Texas Longhorns (29-8) and Miami Hurricanes (28-7) squaring off at T-Mobile Center has a projected final score of 77-71 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Texas, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 5:05 PM ET on March 26.

Based on our computer prediction, Texas projects to cover the 3.5-point spread in its matchup against Miami (FL). The over/under has been set at 149.5, and the two teams are projected to go under that total.

Texas vs. Miami (FL) Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023

Sunday, March 26, 2023 Time: 5:05 PM ET

5:05 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Line: Texas -3.5

Texas -3.5 Point Total: 149.5

149.5 Moneyline (To Win): Texas -190, Miami (FL) +160

Texas vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 77, Miami (FL) 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas vs. Miami (FL)

Pick ATS: Texas (-3.5)



Texas (-3.5) Pick OU: Under (149.5)



Texas has an 18-16-0 record against the spread this season compared to Miami (FL), who is 17-11-0 ATS. The Longhorns have a 16-18-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Hurricanes have a record of 14-17-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams score an average of 157.3 points per game, 7.8 more points than this matchup's total. Texas has an 8-2 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall over the last 10 contests. Miami (FL) has gone 6-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 contests.

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns have a +391 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.6 points per game. They're putting up 77.9 points per game to rank 38th in college basketball and are allowing 67.3 per contest to rank 94th in college basketball.

The 32 rebounds per game Texas averages rank 163rd in college basketball. Its opponents record 31 per outing.

Texas connects on 7.1 three-pointers per game (210th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.4. It shoots 34.4% from deep while its opponents hit 32.5% from long range.

The Longhorns score 99.1 points per 100 possessions (48th in college basketball), while allowing 85.6 points per 100 possessions (42nd in college basketball).

Texas has committed 10.9 turnovers per game (83rd in college basketball action), 4.1 fewer than the 15 it forces on average (22nd in college basketball).

Miami (FL) Performance Insights

The Hurricanes outscore opponents by 7.7 points per game (posting 79.4 points per game, 21st in college basketball, and conceding 71.7 per outing, 232nd in college basketball) and have a +270 scoring differential.

Miami (FL) grabs 32.5 rebounds per game (126th in college basketball) while allowing 29.3 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.2 boards per game.

Miami (FL) knocks down 7.7 three-pointers per game (134th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.6 on average.

Miami (FL) wins the turnover battle by 1.3 per game, committing 10.7 (61st in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.

