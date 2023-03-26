Top Players to Watch: Texas vs. Miami (FL) - Elite Eight
When the Texas Longhorns and Miami Hurricanes play in their Elite Eight matchup at T-Mobile Center on Sunday at 5:05 PM ET, Marcus Carr and Norchad Omier will be two of the top players to watch.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on CBS.
How to Watch Texas vs. Miami (FL)
- Game Day: Sunday, March 26
- Game Time: 5:05 PM ET
- Arena: T-Mobile Center
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- TV: CBS
Texas' Last Game
On Friday, in its last game, Texas beat Xavier 83-71. With 19 points, Tyrese Hunter was its high scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Tyrese Hunter
|19
|2
|2
|0
|2
|3
|Christian Bishop
|18
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marcus Carr
|18
|4
|6
|0
|0
|2
Miami (FL)'s Last Game
Miami (FL) was victorious in its most recent game against Houston, 89-75, on Friday. Nijel Pack was its high scorer with 26 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Nijel Pack
|26
|4
|2
|1
|0
|7
|Isaiah Wong
|20
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Jordan Miller
|13
|6
|4
|0
|1
|1
Texas Players to Watch
Jabari Rice puts up 12.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 46.1% from the field and 36.6% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.
Timmy Allen averages a team-leading 5.6 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 10.3 points and 3.5 assists, shooting 48.4% from the field.
Hunter puts up 10.4 points, 3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
Dylan Disu puts up 8.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, shooting 61.3% from the field.
Miami (FL) Players to Watch
Omier is the Hurricanes' top rebounder (10.1 per game), and he posts 13.3 points and 1.3 assists.
Jordan Miller gives the Hurricanes 15.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He also puts up 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
The Hurricanes get 13.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Pack.
Wooga Poplar gets the Hurricanes 8.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. He also puts up 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
Texas Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jabari Rice
|15.5
|3.7
|2.2
|1.1
|0.4
|2
|Dylan Disu
|13.4
|6.3
|1.1
|1
|0.8
|0.3
|Marcus Carr
|12.2
|3.1
|4.2
|1.7
|0.2
|1.5
|Tyrese Hunter
|12
|2.8
|2.1
|0.7
|0.6
|2
|Timmy Allen
|5.4
|4.8
|2.6
|0.6
|0.2
|0.1
Miami (FL) Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jordan Miller
|16.1
|7.6
|2.7
|1
|0.4
|0.7
|Norchad Omier
|11.4
|10.5
|1.4
|1.2
|0.7
|0.2
|Isaiah Wong
|16.4
|4.5
|2.7
|0.9
|0.2
|1.5
|Nijel Pack
|15.1
|2.8
|1.6
|1.3
|0.3
|2.5
|Wooga Poplar
|10.2
|3.6
|1.4
|0.8
|0.2
|1.5
