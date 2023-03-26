An Elite Eight matchup features the No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (29-8) playing as 4.5-point favorites against the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (28-7) on Sunday at T-Mobile Center. The NCAA Tournament matchup starts at 5:05 PM on CBS. The matchup has an over/under of 149.5.

Texas vs. Miami (FL) Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023

Sunday, March 26, 2023 Time: 5:05 PM ET

5:05 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas -4.5 149.5

Texas Betting Records & Stats

Texas' games this season have gone over this contest's total of 149.5 points 13 times.

The average total in Texas' games this season is 145.2, 4.3 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Longhorns are 18-16-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Texas has won 20 out of the 23 games, or 87%, in which it has been favored.

This season, Texas has won 14 of its 15 games, or 93.3%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Texas.

Texas vs. Miami (FL) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas 13 38.2% 77.9 157.3 67.3 139 142.1 Miami (FL) 16 51.6% 79.4 157.3 71.7 139 147.0

Additional Texas Insights & Trends

Texas is 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall over its past 10 contests.

The Longhorns have hit the over in three of their past 10 outings.

The Longhorns record 6.2 more points per game (77.9) than the Hurricanes allow (71.7).

Texas has a 10-12 record against the spread and a 19-5 record overall when putting up more than 71.7 points.

Texas vs. Miami (FL) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas 18-16-0 9-10 16-18-0 Miami (FL) 17-11-0 3-0 14-17-0

Texas vs. Miami (FL) Home/Away Splits

Texas Miami (FL) 17-1 Home Record 16-1 4-6 Away Record 7-4 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-2-0 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.4 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.2 9-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-9-0

