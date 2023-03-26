The No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (29-8) will compete for a spot in the NCAA Tournament Final Four against the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (28-7) on Sunday at T-Mobile Center. Oddsmakers have installed as 3.5-point favorites to win the final game in the Midwest Region bracket, which begins at 5:05 PM, airing on CBS. The over/under is 149.5 in the matchup.

Texas vs. Miami (FL) Odds & Info

  • Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023
  • Time: 5:05 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Where: Kansas City, Missouri
  • Venue: T-Mobile Center
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Texas -3.5 149.5

Texas Betting Records & Stats

  • Texas' 34 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 149.5 points 13 times.
  • The average total in Texas' outings this year is 145.2, 4.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • So far this season, the Longhorns have compiled an 18-16-0 record against the spread.
  • Texas has entered the game as favorites 23 times this season and won 20, or 87%, of those games.
  • This season, Texas has won 14 of its 15 games, or 93.3%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.
  • The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Texas.

Texas vs. Miami (FL) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Texas 13 38.2% 77.9 157.3 67.3 139 142.1
Miami (FL) 16 51.6% 79.4 157.3 71.7 139 147

Additional Texas Insights & Trends

  • Texas has gone 8-2 over its past 10 games, with an 8-2 record against the spread during that span.
  • In their past 10 games, the Longhorns have hit the over three times.
  • The Longhorns score 6.2 more points per game (77.9) than the Hurricanes allow (71.7).
  • When Texas puts up more than 71.7 points, it is 10-12 against the spread and 19-5 overall.

Texas vs. Miami (FL) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Texas 18-16-0 12-12 16-18-0
Miami (FL) 17-11-0 4-0 14-17-0

Texas vs. Miami (FL) Home/Away Splits

Texas Miami (FL)
17-1 Home Record 16-1
4-6 Away Record 7-4
9-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0
4-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-2-0
84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.4
69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.2
9-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0
5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-9-0

