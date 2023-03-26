The No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (29-8) and No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (28-7) will both be vying for a spot in the NCAA Tournament Final Four when they meet on Sunday at T-Mobile Center, starting at 5:05 PM, airing on CBS. Texas is more likely to win the final game of the Midwest Region bracket with oddsmakers installing the as 3.5-point favorites. The matchup's point total is 148.5.

Texas vs. Miami (FL) Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023

Sunday, March 26, 2023 Time: 5:05 PM ET

5:05 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas -3.5 148.5

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Texas Betting Records & Stats

Texas and its opponents have scored more than 148.5 points in 13 of 34 games this season.

Texas has had an average of 145.2 points in its games this season, 3.3 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Longhorns' ATS record is 18-16-0 this season.

Texas has won 20, or 87%, of the 23 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Texas has a record of 14-1, a 93.3% win rate, when it's favored by -185 or more by bookmakers this season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Texas.

Texas vs. Miami (FL) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas 13 38.2% 77.9 157.3 67.3 139 142.1 Miami (FL) 17 54.8% 79.4 157.3 71.7 139 147.0

Additional Texas Insights & Trends

Texas is 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall over its last 10 contests.

Three of Longhorns' last 10 games have gone over the total.

The Longhorns average 77.9 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 71.7 the Hurricanes allow.

When Texas totals more than 71.7 points, it is 10-12 against the spread and 19-5 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Texas vs. Miami (FL) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas 18-16-0 12-12 16-18-0 Miami (FL) 17-11-0 4-0 14-17-0

Texas vs. Miami (FL) Home/Away Splits

Texas Miami (FL) 17-1 Home Record 16-1 4-6 Away Record 7-4 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-2-0 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.4 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.2 9-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-9-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.