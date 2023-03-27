Mavericks vs. Pacers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 27
At Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday, March 27, 2023, the Dallas Mavericks (36-39) aim to snap a four-game losing skid when visiting the Indiana Pacers (33-42) at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on NBA TV, BSIN, and BSSW.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Mavericks vs. Pacers matchup.
Mavericks vs. Pacers Game Info
- Date: Monday, March 27, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSIN, and BSSW
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Mavericks vs. Pacers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mavericks Moneyline
|Pacers Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Mavericks (-1)
|233.5
|-115
|-105
Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Mavericks (-1.5)
|233.5
|-115
|-105
Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Mavericks (-1)
|233
|-115
|-105
Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Mavericks (-1.5)
|-
|-115
|-105
Bet on this game with Tipico
Mavericks vs. Pacers Betting Trends
- The Mavericks have a +20 scoring differential, putting up 113.7 points per game (17th in the league) and allowing 113.4 (15th in the NBA).
- The Pacers are being outscored by 2.8 points per game, with a -208 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.8 points per game (11th in NBA), and allow 118.6 per contest (27th in league).
- These teams score a combined 229.5 points per game, four fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
- Combined, these teams surrender 232 points per game, 1.5 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- Dallas has put together a 27-44-4 record against the spread this season.
- Indiana has won 39 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 36 times.
Mavericks and Pacers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Mavericks
|+6000
|+2500
|+105
|Pacers
|+100000
|+90000
|-
