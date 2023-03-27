The Dallas Mavericks (36-39) are 1.5-point underdogs as they try to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (33-42) on Monday, March 27, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSIN, and BSSW. The point total is 234.5 in the matchup.

Mavericks vs. Pacers Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: NBA TV, BSIN, and BSSW
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Pacers -1.5 234.5

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

  • Dallas has combined with its opponent to score more than 234.5 points in 28 of 75 games this season.
  • Dallas' games this season have had an average of 227.1 points, 7.4 fewer points than this game's total.
  • Dallas has a 28-46-0 record against the spread this year.
  • The Mavericks have been victorious in eight, or 29.6%, of the 27 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • Dallas has a record of 8-19, a 29.6% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by -110 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Dallas has a 52.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Mavericks vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats

Pacers vs Mavericks Total Facts
Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Pacers 34 45.3% 115.8 229.5 118.6 232 233.0
Mavericks 28 37.3% 113.7 229.5 113.4 232 224.4

Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends

  • Dallas has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 3-7 overall over its last 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 games, the Mavericks have gone over the total three times.
  • Against the spread, Dallas has had better results away (15-21-0) than at home (13-25-0).
  • The Mavericks score an average of 113.7 points per game, just 4.9 fewer points than the 118.6 the Pacers give up.
  • When it scores more than 118.6 points, Dallas is 16-13 against the spread and 19-10 overall.

Mavericks vs. Pacers Betting Splits

Pacers and Mavericks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Pacers 39-36 7-10 38-37
Mavericks 28-46 14-13 40-35

Mavericks vs. Pacers Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Pacers Mavericks
115.8
Points Scored (PG)
 113.7
11
NBA Rank (PPG)
 17
28-14
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 16-13
27-15
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 19-10
118.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 113.4
27
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 15
16-8
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 21-26
16-8
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 28-19

