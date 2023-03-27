The Dallas Mavericks (36-39) are keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report ahead of their Monday, March 27 matchup with the Indiana Pacers (33-42) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, which tips at 7:00 PM ET.

In their last time out, the Mavericks lost 110-104 to the Hornets on Sunday. In the Mavericks' loss, Luka Doncic led the way with a team-high 40 points (adding 12 rebounds and eight assists).

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG MaximilianKleber PF Questionable Rest 6.1 3.8 1.3

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Pacers Injuries: Buddy Hield: Out (Illness), Myles Turner: Questionable (Ankle/Back), Tyrese Haliburton: Questionable (Ankle), Chris Duarte: Out (Ankle), Kendall Brown: Out (Tibia)

Mavericks vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: NBA TV, BSIN, and BSSW

Mavericks Season Insights

The Mavericks average just 4.9 fewer points per game (113.7) than the Pacers give up (118.6).

When Dallas scores more than 118.6 points, it is 19-10.

The Mavericks have seen a downturn in scoring lately, putting up 111.6 points per game in their last 10 contests, 2.1 points fewer than the 113.7 they've scored this year.

Dallas makes 15.1 three-pointers per game (third-most in the league) while shooting 37.0% from deep (ninth-best in the NBA). It is making 4.1 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 11.0 per game while shooting 35.0%.

The Mavericks rank eighth in the NBA with 114.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 20th in the league defensively with 113.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Mavericks vs. Pacers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Mavericks -4 238

