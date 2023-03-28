A pair of streaking squads hit the court when the North Texas Mean Green (29-7) host the Wisconsin Badgers (20-14) on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Mean Green are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Badgers, victors in three in a row.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the North Texas vs. Wisconsin matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

North Texas vs. Wisconsin Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Orleans Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Orleans Arena in Paradise, Nevada How to Watch on TV: ESPN

North Texas vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Texas Moneyline Wisconsin Moneyline

North Texas vs. Wisconsin Betting Trends

North Texas has won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 15 times.

In the Mean Green's 33 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.

Wisconsin has covered 15 times in 33 games with a spread this year.

So far this season, 17 out of the Badgers' 33 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

