North Texas vs. Wisconsin: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 28
A pair of streaking squads hit the court when the North Texas Mean Green (29-7) host the Wisconsin Badgers (20-14) on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Mean Green are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Badgers, victors in three in a row.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the North Texas vs. Wisconsin matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
North Texas vs. Wisconsin Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Orleans Arena in Paradise, Nevada
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
North Texas vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|North Texas Moneyline
|Wisconsin Moneyline
North Texas vs. Wisconsin Betting Trends
- North Texas has won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 15 times.
- In the Mean Green's 33 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.
- Wisconsin has covered 15 times in 33 games with a spread this year.
- So far this season, 17 out of the Badgers' 33 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
