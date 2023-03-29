Two of the league's top scorers square off when Joel Embiid (first, 33.3 PPG) and the Philadelphia 76ers (49-26) host Luka Doncic (second, 32.9 PPG) and the Dallas Mavericks (37-39) on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, NBCS-PH, and BSSW. The 76ers are 4-point favorites.

Mavericks vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-PH, and BSSW

ESPN, NBCS-PH, and BSSW Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Mavericks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mavericks vs. 76ers Score Prediction

Prediction: 76ers 118 - Mavericks 109

Spread & Total Prediction for Mavericks vs. 76ers

Pick ATS: 76ers (- 4)

76ers (- 4) Pick OU: Under (231.5)



The 76ers sport a 44-31-0 ATS record this season compared to the 28-44-4 mark of the Mavericks.

As a 4-point favorite or more in 2022-23, Philadelphia is 16-18 against the spread compared to the 8-8-1 ATS record Dallas racks up as a 4-point underdog.

When it comes to eclipsing the over/under in 2022-23, Dallas and its opponents aren't as successful (51.3% of the time) as Philadelphia and its opponents (53.3%).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Mavericks are 7-19, while the 76ers are 38-14 as moneyline favorites.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Mavericks Performance Insights

Dallas scores 113.9 points per game and allow 113.3, ranking them 16th in the NBA on offense and 15th defensively.

The Mavericks are third-worst in the league in assists (22.7 per game) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23 the Mavericks are third-best in the league in 3-point makes (15.1 per game), and they rank No. 9 in 3-point percentage (37.1%).

Dallas attempts 51.4% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 48.6% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 61.9% of Dallas' buckets are 2-pointers, and 38.1% are 3-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.