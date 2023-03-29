The Dallas Mavericks (37-39) will look to Luka Doncic (second in the league scoring 32.9 points per game) when they attempt to beat Joel Embiid (first in the NBA with 33.3 PPG) and the Philadelphia 76ers (49-26) on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center. The Mavericks are 4.5-point road underdogs in the matchup, which tips off at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, NBCS-PH, and BSSW.

Mavericks vs. 76ers Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV: ESPN, NBCS-PH, and BSSW

Favorite Spread Over/Under 76ers -4.5 -

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

Mavericks games have gone over the point total in 40 out of 76 opportunities (52.6%).

Dallas is 29-46-0 against the spread this season.

The Mavericks have come away with eight wins in the 27 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Dallas has a record of 2-9, a 18.2% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +155 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Dallas has an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Mavericks vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats

76ers vs Mavericks Total Facts Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total 76ers 0 0% 115.2 229.1 110.6 223.9 223.9 Mavericks 0 0% 113.9 229.1 113.3 223.9 224.6

Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends

Dallas is 5-5 against the spread and 3-7 overall over its past 10 games.

The Mavericks have gone over the total twice in their past 10 games.

Dallas has performed better against the spread on the road (16-21-0) than at home (13-25-0) this season.

The Mavericks put up an average of 113.9 points per game, just 3.3 more points than the 110.6 the 76ers give up to opponents.

Dallas is 22-25 against the spread and 31-16 overall when it scores more than 110.6 points.

Mavericks vs. 76ers Betting Splits

76ers and Mavericks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) 76ers 44-31 15-18 43-32 Mavericks 29-46 8-9 40-36

Mavericks vs. 76ers Point Insights

Scoring Insights 76ers Mavericks 115.2 Points Scored (PG) 113.9 14 NBA Rank (PPG) 16 30-10 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 22-25 35-5 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 31-16 110.6 Points Allowed (PG) 113.3 3 NBA Rank (PAPG) 15 35-12 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 22-26 36-11 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 29-19

