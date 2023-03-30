On Thursday, March 30 at 4:05 PM ET, the Texas Rangers host the Philadelphia Phillies in the first game of the season. Jacob deGrom will get the ball for the Rangers, while Aaron Nola will take the hill for the Phillies.

The Rangers are the favorite in this one, at -130, while the underdog Phillies have +110 odds to upset. The game's over/under is listed at 6.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Thursday, March 30, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: deGrom - TEX (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Nola - PHI (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Rangers vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

Last season, the Rangers were favored 58 times and won 25, or 43.1%, of those games.

The Rangers had a record of 17-15, a 53.1% win rate, when they were favored by -130 or more by sportsbooks last season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers averaged 1.2 homers per home game last season (101 total at home).

Texas had a .403 slugging percentage and averaged 2.7 extra-base hits per game at home.

The Phillies won in 33, or 47.1%, of the 70 contests they were named as odds-on underdogs in last year.

Last season, the Phillies came away with a win 23 times in 46 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

Philadelphia averaged 1.2 homers per game when playing away from home last season (98 total in road contests).

The Phillies slugged .403 with 2.9 extra-base hits per game in road contests.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +5000 17th 4th Win AL West +1000 - 4th

