After going 2-for-4 with two RBI in his last game, Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers face the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Zack Wheeler) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) in his last appearance against the Phillies.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Adolis García At The Plate (2022)

  • Garcia hit .250 with 34 doubles, five triples, 27 home runs and 42 walks.
  • Among the qualified hitters in baseball last season, he ranked 73rd in batting average, 107th in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging.
  • Garcia had a hit 108 times last season in 156 games (69.2%), including 36 multi-hit games (23.1%).
  • He homered in 16.7% of his games in 2022 (26 of 156), including 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Garcia picked up an RBI in 65 of 156 games last season (41.7%), with more than one RBI in 20 of them (12.8%).
  • In 73 of 156 games last season (46.8%) he scored a run, and in 13 of those games (8.3%) he scored two or more runs.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
77 GP 79
55 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 53 (67.1%)
17 (22.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (24.1%)
38 (49.4%) Games w/1+ Run 35 (44.3%)
14 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 12 (15.2%)
32 (41.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 33 (41.8%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Phillies pitching staff was eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies' 3.97 team ERA ranked 17th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combined to surrender 150 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
  • Wheeler starts for the first time this season for the Phillies.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, Nov. 6, the 32-year-old right-hander, started and went 5 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros.
  • In his 26 appearances last season he finished with a 2.82 ERA and a 1.039 WHIP, compiling a 12-7 record.
