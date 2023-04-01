Following the third round of the Valero Texas Open, Akshay Bhatia is in 63rd place at +3.

Looking to place a bet on Akshay Bhatia at the Valero Texas Open this week? Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Akshay Bhatia Insights

Bhatia has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 17 rounds played.

He has recorded the best score of the day in two of his last 17 rounds, while scoring among the top five in four rounds and the top 10 on five occasions.

Over his last 17 rounds, Bhatia has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

Bhatia has finished in the top five once in his past five events.

He has qualified for the weekend in four of his past five tournaments.

Bhatia has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five events, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 7 33 -8 265 0 6 1 1 $586,384

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

Bhatia wound up 63rd at this tournament the one time he finished the tournament.

In his past two appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend once.

Bhatia finished 63rd in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

Courses on the PGA Tour have played at an average length of 7,294 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 72 that registers at 7,438 yards, 144 yards longer than average.

The average course Bhatia has played i the last year (7,283 yards) is 155 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,438).

Bhatia's Last Time Out

Bhatia was in the 42nd percentile on par 3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.80 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Corales Puntacana Championship, which was strong enough to land him in the 97th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.03).

Bhatia was better than just 18% of the competitors at the Corales Puntacana Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.81 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.59.

Bhatia carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship (the field averaged 1.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Bhatia recorded four bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.7).

Bhatia's 10 birdies or better on par-4s at the Corales Puntacana Championship were more than the tournament average of 4.6.

At that most recent outing, Bhatia's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse two times (the field's average was worse, at 5.2).

Bhatia ended the Corales Puntacana Championship underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.9), with four on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Bhatia underperformed compared to the tournament average of 0.9 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording two.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Bhatia's performance prior to the 2023 Valero Texas Open.

