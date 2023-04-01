Andrew Novak is ready for the 2023 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) (par-72) in San Antonio, Texas from March 30 - April 2. The purse is $8,900,000.00.

Andrew Novak Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Novak has finished under par eight times, while also carding 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 18 rounds.

Novak has posted a score within five shots of the day's best in eight of his last 18 rounds.

In his past five tournaments, Novak has had an average finish of 37th.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut four times.

In his past five appearances, Novak has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 37 -5 279 0 14 0 0 $685,436

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

Novak finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in his most recent appearance at this event in 2022.

This tournament will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,438 yards, 144 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The average course on the PGA Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -5. At TPC San Antonio (Oaks), the scoring average is higher at -2 per tournament.

The courses that Novak has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,257 yards, while TPC San Antonio (Oaks) will be 7,438 yards this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -2.

Novak's Last Time Out

Novak was in the 36th percentile on par 3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, with an average of 3.19 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 4 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Corales Puntacana Championship, which landed him in the 60th percentile among all competitors.

Novak shot better than 57% of the competitors at the Corales Puntacana Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.56 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.59.

Novak shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship (the tournament average was 1.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Novak recorded four bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.7).

Novak's five birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Corales Puntacana Championship were more than the field average (4.6).

In that last tournament, Novak's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 5.2).

Novak finished the Corales Puntacana Championship with a birdie or better on eight of the 16 par-5s, bettering the field's average of 5.9.

On the 16 par-5s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Novak fell short compared to the field average of 0.9 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards

