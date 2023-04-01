The 2023 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) from March 30 - April 2 will feature Austin Cook in the field, as the competitors take on the par-72, 7,438-yard course, with a purse of $8,900,000.00 on offer.

Austin Cook Insights

Over his last 13 rounds, Cook has scored better than par six times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score once in his last 13 rounds.

Cook has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 13 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Cook has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five events.

He has qualified for the weekend in one of his past five events.

In his past five tournaments, Cook has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 36 -7 277 0 12 0 0 $593,715

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

Cook placed 30th in his lone recent finish at this event in four trips.

Cook made the cut in one of his past four entries in this event.

Cook last played this event in 2022, and he did not make the cut.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,294 yards, 144 yards shorter than the 7,438-yard par 72 for this week's tournament.

The average course on the PGA Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -5. At TPC San Antonio (Oaks), the scoring average is higher at -2 per tournament.

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) checks in at 7,438 yards, 169 yards longer than the average course Cook has played in the past year (7,269 yards).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -2.

Cook's Last Time Out

Cook was in the 67th percentile on par 3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, with an average of par on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.93 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Corales Puntacana Championship, which was good enough to place him in the 82nd percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.03).

Cook shot better than 79% of the field at the Corales Puntacana Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.44 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.59.

Cook recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, worse than the field average of 1.4.

On the 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Cook recorded one bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.7).

Cook had more birdies or better (eight) than the tournament average of 4.6 on the 40 par-4s at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

At that most recent competition, Cook's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 5.2).

Cook finished the Corales Puntacana Championship outperforming the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.9) with nine on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the Corales Puntacana Championship averaged 0.9 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Cook finished without one.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards Cook Odds to Win: +20000

