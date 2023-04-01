Brent Grant is set for the 2023 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) (par-72) in San Antonio, Texas from March 30 - April 2. The purse is $8,900,000.00.

Brent Grant Insights

Grant has finished below par 11 times and carded 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 15 rounds.

He has recorded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 15 rounds.

Grant has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

In his past five events, Grant has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

Grant has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 15 30 -7 279 0 6 0 1 $322,198

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

At 7,438 yards, TPC San Antonio (Oaks) is set up as a par-72 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the PGA Tour have been played on courses with an average distance of 7,294 yards.

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while TPC San Antonio (Oaks) has a recent scoring average of -2.

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) checks in at 7,438 yards, 184 yards longer than the average course Grant has played in the past year (7,254 yards).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -2.

Grant's Last Time Out

Grant was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship, averaging par to finish in the 67th percentile of competitors.

His 3.83-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship was strong, putting him in the 94th percentile of the field.

Grant shot better than 43% of the golfers at the Corales Puntacana Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.59.

Grant carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, better than the field average of 1.4.

On the 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Grant carded three bogeys or worse (the field averaged 2.7).

Grant's 12 birdies or better on par-4s at the Corales Puntacana Championship were more than the tournament average of 4.6.

At that last outing, Grant had a bogey or worse on five of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 5.2).

Grant finished the Corales Puntacana Championship outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.9) with nine on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Grant had three bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.9.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

