The field for the 2023 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) includes Cameron Champ. The event runs from March 30 - April 2.

Cameron Champ Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Champ has shot below par once, while also posting three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has yet to finish any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 12 rounds, Champ has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

In his past five appearances, Champ finished outside the top 20.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut once.

Champ has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 22 -8 278 0 7 0 3 $1.2M

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

In his past three appearances at this event, Champ placed 34th in his only finish.

Champ has one made cut in his past three appearances at this tournament.

The most recent time Champ played this event was in 2022, and he failed to make the cut.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,294 yards, shorter than the 7,438-yard length for this event.

Players have carded 69.75 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of -2.

The average course Champ has played in the past year has been 144 yards shorter than the 7,438 yards TPC San Antonio (Oaks) will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, lower than the -2 average at this course.

Champ's Last Time Out

Champ finished in the sixth percentile on the 10 par-3 holes at the Valspar Championship, with an average of 3.40 strokes.

His 4.17-stroke average on the 18 par-4 holes at the Valspar Championship was poor, putting him in the 31st percentile of the field.

Champ shot better than 98% of the field at the Valspar Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.38 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.75.

Champ did not record a birdie on any of the 10 par-3s at the Valspar Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.4).

On the 10 par-3s at the Valspar Championship, Champ had more bogeys or worse (four) than the field average (3.4).

Champ recorded fewer birdies or better (one) than the field average of 3.3 on the 18 par-4s at the Valspar Championship.

At that last competition, Champ's par-4 performance (on 18 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 6.0).

Champ ended the Valspar Championship bettering the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.3) with five on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the Valspar Championship averaged 1.3 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Champ finished without one.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

