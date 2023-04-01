Carson Young is ready to play in the 2023 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in San Antonio, Texas, taking place from March 30 - April 2.

Looking to wager on Young at the Valero Texas Open this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Carson Young Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Young has scored under par 10 times, while also posting eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day twice while finishing with a top-10 score three times in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Young has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Young has finished in the top five once.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

Young has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 15 40 -6 280 0 5 1 1 $320,174

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) measures 7,438 yards for this tournament, 144 more than the average course on the PGA Tour inthe past year (7,294).

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while TPC San Antonio (Oaks) has a recent scoring average of -2.

The average course Young has played i the last year (7,254 yards) is 184 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,438).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -2.

Young's Last Time Out

Young was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship, averaging par to finish in the 67th percentile of the field.

His 4.03-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship placed him in the 55th percentile.

Young shot better than 43% of the field at the Corales Puntacana Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.59.

Young fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship (the tournament average was 1.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Young recorded one bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.7).

Young's six birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Corales Puntacana Championship were more than the tournament average (4.6).

At that most recent tournament, Young's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (compared to the field's better average, 5.2).

Young finished the Corales Puntacana Championship outperforming the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.9) with seven on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Young carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (0.9).

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

Young Odds to Win: +25000

