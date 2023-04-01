Chad Ramey enters play in the 2023 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas at TPC San Antonio (Oaks), with action from March 30 - April 2.

Looking to place a wager on Ramey at the Valero Texas Open this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Chad Ramey Insights

Ramey has finished below par on five occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds played.

He has registered the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice in his last 13 rounds.

Ramey has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 13 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his past five appearances, Ramey's average finish has been 27th.

He has made the cut in two of his past five tournaments.

Ramey has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 43 -2 282 0 12 0 0 $740,502

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

Ramey last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 41st.

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) measures 7,438 yards for this tournament, 144 more than the average course on the PGA Tour inthe past year (7,294).

The average course on the PGA Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -5. At TPC San Antonio (Oaks), the scoring average is higher at -2 per tournament.

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) checks in at 7,438 yards, 192 yards longer than the average course Ramey has played in the past year (7,246 yards).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -5. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -2.

Ramey's Last Time Out

Ramey was in the 100th percentile on par 3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, with an average of 1.75 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He finished in the 100th percentile on par 4s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, averaging 1.95 strokes on those 20 holes.

Ramey shot better than 100% of the field at the Corales Puntacana Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 2.25 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.59.

Ramey recorded a birdie or better on four of eight par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship (the other participants averaged 1.4).

On the eight par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Ramey carded less bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (2.7).

Ramey's 12 birdies or better on par-4s at the Corales Puntacana Championship were more than the field average of 4.6.

At that last competition, Ramey's par-4 showing (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse one time (better than the field's average, 5.2).

Ramey finished the Corales Puntacana Championship with a birdie or better on six of the eight par-5s, more than the field's average of 5.9.

The field at the Corales Puntacana Championship averaged 0.9 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Ramey finished without one.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards

