Charley Hoffman will take to the course at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in San Antonio, Texas for the 2023 Valero Texas Open from March 30 - April 2, looking to conquer the par-72, 7,438-yard course with $8,900,000.00 in prize money on the table.

Charley Hoffman Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Hoffman has finished below par twice, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over his last 12 rounds, Hoffman has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.

Hoffman has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five tournaments.

Hoffman has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 41 -4 279 0 10 0 1 $741,691

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

Hoffman has four top-five finishes, including one win, in his previous nine appearances at this event. His average finishing position has been 17th.

In his past nine appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend eight times.

Hoffman missed the cut when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

At 7,438 yards, TPC San Antonio (Oaks) is set up as a par-72 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the PGA Tour have been played on courses with an average distance of 7,294 yards.

Golfers at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) have averaged a score of -2 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

The average course Hoffman has played in the past year has been 182 yards shorter than the 7,438 yards TPC San Antonio (Oaks) will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, lower than the -2 average at this course.

Hoffman's Last Time Out

Hoffman was in the 20th percentile on par 3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.25-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship was below average, putting him in the 10th percentile of the field.

Hoffman was better than only 20% of the competitors at the Corales Puntacana Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.59.

Hoffman did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.4).

On the eight par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Hoffman carded less bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (2.7).

Hoffman recorded fewer birdies or better (one) than the tournament average of 4.6 on the 20 par-4s at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

In that last outing, Hoffman had a bogey or worse on six of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 5.2).

Hoffman finished the Corales Puntacana Championship with a birdie or better on two of eight par-5s, underperforming the field's average, 5.9.

The field at the Corales Puntacana Championship averaged 0.9 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Hoffman finished without one.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards

