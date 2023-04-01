Chesson Hadley will compete at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in San Antonio, Texas in the 2023 Valero Texas Open from March 30 - April 2. The par-72 course spans 7,438 yards and the purse available is $8,900,000.00.

Looking to wager on Hadley at the Valero Texas Open this week? Read on for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Chesson Hadley Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Hadley has finished better than par on seven occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Hadley has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

In his past five appearances, Hadley's average finish has been 37th.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five appearances.

In his past five events, Hadley has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 31 -8 276 0 13 1 4 $1.5M

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

Hadley has one top-five finish in his past seven appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 31st.

In his past seven appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend five times.

Hadley last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 53rd.

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) measures 7,438 yards for this tournament, 144 more than the average course on the PGA Tour inthe past year (7,294).

The average course on the PGA Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -5. At TPC San Antonio (Oaks), the scoring average is higher at -2 per tournament.

The average course Hadley has played i the last year (7,251 yards) is 187 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,438).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -2.

Hadley's Last Time Out

Hadley was good on the eight par-3 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 93rd percentile of the field.

He averaged 4.25 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Corales Puntacana Championship, which placed him in the 10th percentile among all competitors.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Hadley shot better than only 20% of the golfers (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Hadley carded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship (the field averaged 1.4).

On the eight par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Hadley recorded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.7).

Hadley's one birdie or better on par-4s at the Corales Puntacana Championship were less than the field average of 4.6.

In that most recent tournament, Hadley carded a bogey or worse on five of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 5.2).

Hadley finished the Corales Puntacana Championship underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.9), with four on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Hadley recorded two bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.9.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards Hadley Odds to Win: +15000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.