Chez Reavie will be among those competing at the 2023 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) from March 30 - April 2.

Chez Reavie Insights

Over his last 10 rounds, Reavie has shot under par once, while also posting four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Reavie has not finished within five strokes of the top score of the day in any of his last 10 rounds.

He has not made the cut in his past five events.

Reavie has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 35 -4 278 1 13 1 2 $1.6M

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

Reavie fell short of the cut line in each of his last four trips to this event.

Reavie missed the cut when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

This tournament will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,438 yards, 144 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The average course on the PGA Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -5. At TPC San Antonio (Oaks), the scoring average is higher at -2 per tournament.

The average course Reavie has played i the last year (7,291 yards) is 147 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,438).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -6. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -2.

Reavie's Last Time Out

Reavie was in the 100th percentile on par 3s at the Valspar Championship, with an average of 2.70 strokes on the 10 par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.28 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 18) at the Valspar Championship, which placed him in the 13th percentile of the field.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Valspar Championship, Reavie was better than just 9% of the field (averaging 5.00 strokes).

Reavie carded a birdie or better on three of 10 par-3s at the Valspar Championship, better than the field average of 1.4.

On the 10 par-3s at the Valspar Championship, Reavie did not card a bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 3.4).

Reavie carded fewer birdies or better (three) than the field average of 3.3 on the 18 par-4s at the Valspar Championship.

At that most recent competition, Reavie's par-4 showing (on 18 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (worse than the field average, 6.0).

Reavie finished the Valspar Championship with a birdie or better on three of eight par-5s, worse than the tournament average, 4.3.

On the eight par-5s at the Valspar Championship, Reavie had more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (1.3).

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards

