Cole Hammer will take to the course at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in San Antonio, Texas for the 2023 Valero Texas Open from March 30 - April 2, looking to conquer the par-72, 7,438-yard course with $8,900,000.00 in prize money up for grabs.

Cole Hammer Insights

Hammer has finished under par seven times and posted seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has registered the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Hammer has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

In his past five appearances, Hammer has finished in the top five once.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five appearances.

In his past five events, Hammer has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 12 40 -5 278 0 4 1 1 $394,743

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) will play at 7,438 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,294.

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while TPC San Antonio (Oaks) has a recent scoring average of -2.

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) checks in at 7,438 yards, 140 yards longer than the average course Hammer has played in the past year (7,298 yards).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -6. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -2.

Hammer's Last Time Out

Hammer was in the 31st percentile on par 3s at the Valspar Championship, with an average of 3.20 strokes on the 10 par-3 holes.

His 4.44-stroke average on the 18 par-4 holes at the Valspar Championship was below average, putting him in the first percentile of the field.

Hammer was better than 87% of the field at the Valspar Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.75.

Hammer recorded a birdie or better on one of 10 par-3s at the Valspar Championship (the field averaged 1.4).

On the 10 par-3s at the Valspar Championship, Hammer recorded three bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 3.4).

Hammer's two birdies or better on the 18 par-4s at the Valspar Championship were less than the field average (3.3).

In that last competition, Hammer carded a bogey or worse on six of 18 par-4s, same as the field average.

Hammer finished the Valspar Championship with a birdie or better on five of the eight par-5s, bettering the tournament average of 4.3.

On the eight par-5s at the Valspar Championship, Hammer had one bogey or worse, fewer than the field average of 1.3.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards Hammer Odds to Win: +30000

