The 2023 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in San Antonio, Texas will see Dylan Frittelli as part of the field from March 30 - April 2 as the golfers battle the par-72, 7,438-yard course, with a purse of $8,900,000.00 at stake.

Looking to bet on Frittelli at the Valero Texas Open this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Dylan Frittelli Insights

Frittelli has finished under par five times and shot seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 14 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Frittelli has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Frittelli has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five tournaments.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five tournaments.

In his past five appearances, Frittelli has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 37 -4 280 0 16 0 1 $1.3M

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

In Frittelli's past three appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 10 once and the top 20 two times. His average finish has been 23rd.

In his most recent three attempts at this event, he's made the cut every time.

The most recent time Frittelli played this event was in 2022, and he finished eighth.

This event will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,438 yards, 144 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) has had an average tournament score of -2 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Courses that Frittelli has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,249 yards, 189 yards shorter than the 7,438-yard TPC San Antonio (Oaks) this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, lower than the -2 average at this course.

Frittelli's Last Time Out

Frittelli finished in the sixth percentile on the 10 par-3 holes at the Valspar Championship, with an average of 3.4 strokes.

His 4.17-stroke average on the 18 par-4 holes at the Valspar Championship ranked in the 31st percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.13).

Frittelli shot better than 71% of the field at the Valspar Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.75.

Frittelli failed to card a birdie on any of the 10 par-3s at the Valspar Championship (the field averaged 1.4).

On the 10 par-3s at the Valspar Championship, Frittelli had four bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 3.4).

Frittelli had fewer birdies or better (one) than the tournament average of 3.3 on the 18 par-4s at the Valspar Championship.

In that most recent competition, Frittelli's par-4 performance (on 18 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, six).

Frittelli finished the Valspar Championship carding a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.3 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Valspar Championship averaged 1.3 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Frittelli finished without one.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards Frittelli Odds to Win: +12500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.