After the third round of the Valero Texas Open, Hayden Buckley is in 24th place at -4.

Looking to place a bet on Hayden Buckley at the Valero Texas Open this week? Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Hayden Buckley Insights

Buckley has finished below par three times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 11 rounds.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 11 rounds.

Over his last 11 rounds, Buckley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In his past five appearances, Buckley finished outside the top 20.

He has made one cut in his past five tournaments.

Buckley has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 32 -7 272 0 16 2 2 $2.1M

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

Buckley placed 24th in his lone recent finish at this event in two trips.

Buckley has one made cut in his past two appearances at this tournament.

Buckley finished 24th when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

This event will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,438 yards, 144 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The average course Buckley has played i the last year (7,257 yards) is 181 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,438).

Buckley's Last Time Out

Buckley finished in the sixth percentile on the eight par-3 holes at THE PLAYERS Championship, with an average of 3.50 strokes.

He averaged 4.05 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at THE PLAYERS Championship, which was good enough to land him in the 70th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.11).

Buckley was better than only 32% of the golfers at THE PLAYERS Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.67.

Buckley recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship, Buckley had more bogeys or worse (five) than the field average (2.7).

Buckley's four birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at THE PLAYERS Championship were less than the tournament average (5.1).

At that most recent competition, Buckley's par-4 showing (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 7.1).

Buckley ended THE PLAYERS Championship with a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 5.1 on the eight par-5s.

The field at THE PLAYERS Championship averaged 1.3 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Buckley finished without one.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards Buckley Odds to Win: +8000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

All statistics in this article reflect Buckley's performance prior to the 2023 Valero Texas Open.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.