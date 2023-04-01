The Miami Heat (40-37) are favored (-1) to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (37-40) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at FTX Arena. The matchup airs on NBA TV, BSSUN, and BSSW.

Mavericks vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSUN, and BSSW

NBA TV, BSSUN, and BSSW Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Mavericks vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 113 - Mavericks 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Mavericks vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Heat (- 1)

Heat (- 1) Pick OU: Under (225)



The Mavericks sport a 28-45-4 ATS record this season compared to the 27-46-4 mark from the Heat.

When the spread is set as 1 or more this season, Miami (18-34-4) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (32.1%) than Dallas (12-13-2) does as the underdog (44.4%).

Dallas and its opponents have eclipsed the total 50.6% of the time this season (39 out of 77). That's more often than Miami and its opponents have (35 out of 77).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Heat are 34-21, while the Mavericks are 7-20 as moneyline underdogs.

Mavericks Performance Insights

On offense Dallas is the 16th-ranked squad in the NBA (113.8 points per game). On defense it is 15th (113.3 points conceded per game).

At 22.7 assists per game, the Mavericks are third-worst in the league.

The Mavericks are the third-best team in the league in 3-pointers made (15.2 per game) and ninth in 3-point percentage (37.2%).

Dallas takes 48.7% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 51.3% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 38.2% of Dallas' buckets are 3-pointers, and 61.8% are 2-pointers.

