Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Phillies - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Josh Jung -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the hill, on April 1 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Josh Jung At The Plate (2022)
- Jung hit .204 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and four walks.
- In 15 of 26 games last season (57.7%) Jung had at least one hit, and in four of those contests (15.4%) he picked up two or more.
- In four of 26 games last year, he homered (15.4%). He went deep in 4.9% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- Jung drove in a run in nine games last year out 26 (34.6%), including three multi-RBI outings (11.5%). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
- He crossed home in eight of 26 games a year ago (30.8%), including one multi-run game.
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|11
|.196
|AVG
|.214
|.224
|OBP
|.250
|.339
|SLG
|.524
|5
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|4
|4
|RBI
|11
|24/2
|K/BB
|15/2
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|11
|9 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (54.5%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (27.3%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (27.3%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (54.5%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Phillies pitching staff was eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combined to allow 150 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Wheeler will start for the Phillies, his first this season.
- The 32-year-old righty last appeared Sunday, Nov. 6 against the Houston Astros, when he started and went 5 1/3 innings.
- In his 26 appearances last season he finished with a 2.82 ERA and a 1.039 WHIP, putting together a 12-7 record.
