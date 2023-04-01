The Dallas Mavericks, with Kyrie Irving, take on the Miami Heat at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent appearance, a 116-108 loss to the 76ers, Irving totaled 23 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Below, we break down Irving's stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.

Kyrie Irving Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 26.8 27.1 Rebounds 4.5 5.1 5.2 Assists 4.5 5.5 5.2 PRA 33.5 37.4 37.5 PR 28.5 31.9 32.3 3PM 2.5 3.2 3.0



Looking to bet on one or more of Kyrie Irving's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Kyrie Irving Insights vs. the Heat

Irving's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.1 possessions per game, while his Mavericks average 99.6 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

The Heat allow 109.8 points per game, second-ranked in the league.

The Heat give up 42.1 rebounds per contest, ranking seventh in the NBA.

The Heat are the 14th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 25.6 assists per contest.

Allowing 13.2 made 3-pointers per contest, the Heat are the 29th-ranked team in the league.

Kyrie Irving vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/8/2023 40 29 1 6 6 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Irving or any of his Mavericks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.