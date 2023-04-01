Held from March 30 - April 2, Mark Hubbard will play in the 2023 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in San Antonio, Texas.

Looking to wager on Hubbard at the Valero Texas Open this week? Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Mark Hubbard Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Hubbard has scored below par 10 times, while also carding nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 16 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Hubbard has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

In his past five events, Hubbard's average finish has been 35th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

In his past five tournaments, Hubbard has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 32 -8 277 0 17 3 3 $1.4M

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

Hubbard placed 42nd in his lone recent finish at this event in two trips.

In his past two appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut once.

Hubbard last competed at this event in 2016 and finished 42nd.

This course is set up to play at 7,438 yards, 144 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) has had an average tournament score of -2 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Courses that Hubbard has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,230 yards, 208 yards shorter than the 7,438-yard TPC San Antonio (Oaks) this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -2.

Hubbard's Last Time Out

Hubbard was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 82nd percentile of the field.

His 4-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship ranked in the 60th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.03).

Hubbard was better than 43% of the competitors at the Corales Puntacana Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.59.

Hubbard shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship (the field averaged 1.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Hubbard had two bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 2.7).

Hubbard's seven birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Corales Puntacana Championship were more than the tournament average (4.6).

At that most recent tournament, Hubbard posted a bogey or worse on six of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 5.2).

Hubbard ended the Corales Puntacana Championship with a birdie or better on seven of the 16 par-5s, more than the field's average of 5.9.

On the 16 par-5s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Hubbard had more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.9).

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards Hubbard Odds to Win: +12500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.