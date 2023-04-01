The field for the 2023 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) will include Matthias Schmid. The event takes place from March 30 - April 2.

Matthias Schmid Insights

Schmid has finished below par on four occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 13 rounds.

Schmid has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 13 rounds.

In his past five events, Schmid has not finished in the top 20.

He has qualified for the weekend in one of his past five appearances.

Schmid has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 15 34 -10 277 0 6 0 2 $422,976

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) measures 7,438 yards for this tournament, 144 more than the average course on the PGA Tour inthe past year (7,294).

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while TPC San Antonio (Oaks) has a recent scoring average of -2.

Schmid will take to the 7,438-yard course this week at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) after having played courses with an average length of 7,264 yards in the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, lower than the -2 average at this course.

Schmid's Last Time Out

Schmid finished in the 42nd percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

He averaged 4.15 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Corales Puntacana Championship, which landed him in the 24th percentile of the field.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Schmid shot better than only 1% of the golfers (averaging 5 strokes).

Schmid recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship (the other participants averaged 1.4).

On the eight par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Schmid recorded two bogeys or worse (the field averaged 2.7).

Schmid's three birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Corales Puntacana Championship were less than the field average (4.6).

In that most recent tournament, Schmid had a bogey or worse on five of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 5.2).

Schmid finished the Corales Puntacana Championship underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.9), with three on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Schmid recorded two bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.9.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards

