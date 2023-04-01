Mavericks vs. Heat: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - April 1
At FTX Arena on Saturday, April 1, 2023, the Miami Heat (40-37) hope to end a three-game losing skid when hosting the Dallas Mavericks (37-40) at 7:30 PM ET. The game airs on NBA TV, BSSUN, and BSSW.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Heat vs. Mavericks matchup in this article.
Mavericks vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSUN, and BSSW
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Mavericks vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Heat Moneyline
|Mavericks Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Heat (-1)
|225
|-115
|-105
|BetMGM
|Heat (-1.5)
|224.5
|-115
|-105
|PointsBet
|Heat (-1.5)
|224.5
|-120
|+100
|Tipico
|Heat (-1.5)
|-
|-115
|-105
Mavericks vs. Heat Betting Trends
- The Heat have been outscored by 1.1 points per game (scoring 108.7 points per game to rank 30th in the league while allowing 109.8 per contest to rank second in the NBA) and have a -81 scoring differential overall.
- The Mavericks have a +35 scoring differential, putting up 113.8 points per game (16th in league) and allowing 113.3 (15th in NBA).
- These two teams are scoring 222.5 points per game between them, 2.5 fewer than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these teams combine to average 223.1 points per game, 1.9 fewer points than this contest's over/under.
- Miami has put together a 27-46-4 ATS record so far this year.
- Dallas has won 28 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 49 times.
Mavericks and Heat NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Mavericks
|+9000
|+3500
|+360
|Heat
|+10000
|+4000
|-598
