The Miami Heat (40-37) are 1.5-point favorites as they try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (37-40) on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at FTX Arena. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSUN, and BSSW. The matchup has an over/under set at 224.5 points.

Mavericks vs. Heat Odds & Info

  • When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
  • TV: NBA TV, BSSUN, and BSSW
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Heat -1.5 224.5

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

  • Dallas has combined with its opponent to score more than 224.5 points in 40 of 77 games this season.
  • Dallas' average game total this season has been 227.1, 2.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Dallas is 29-47-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Mavericks have been chosen as underdogs in 28 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (28.6%) in those games.
  • Dallas has a record of 7-18, a 28% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by -105 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Dallas has a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Mavericks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats

Heat vs Mavericks Total Facts
Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Heat 26 33.8% 108.7 222.5 109.8 223.1 219.6
Mavericks 40 51.9% 113.8 222.5 113.3 223.1 224.7

Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends

  • Dallas has gone 3-7 over its past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
  • In the Mavericks' past 10 games, they have gone over the total twice.
  • Against the spread, Dallas has had better results away (16-22-0) than at home (13-25-0).
  • The Mavericks score an average of 113.8 points per game, only four more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow to opponents.
  • Dallas is 23-25 against the spread and 32-16 overall when it scores more than 109.8 points.

Mavericks vs. Heat Betting Splits

Heat and Mavericks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Heat 27-50 18-37 36-41
Mavericks 29-47 14-14 40-37

Mavericks vs. Heat Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Heat Mavericks
108.7
Points Scored (PG)
 113.8
30
NBA Rank (PPG)
 16
10-11
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 23-25
15-6
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 32-16
109.8
Points Allowed (PG)
 113.3
2
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 15
21-31
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 11-15
32-20
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 16-10

