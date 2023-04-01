The Miami Heat (40-37) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (37-40) on April 1, 2023 at FTX Arena.

Mavericks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: NBA TV

Mavericks Stats Insights

The Mavericks' 47.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Heat have given up to their opponents.

This season, Dallas has a 24-13 record in games the team collectively shoots above 48.1% from the field.

The Mavericks are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 19th.

The Mavericks score just four more points per game (113.8) than the Heat allow (109.8).

Dallas is 32-16 when it scores more than 109.8 points.

Mavericks Home & Away Comparison

At home the Mavericks are better offensively, putting up 115.2 points per game, compared to 112.4 on the road. They're also better defensively, conceding 111.8 points per game at home, and 114.8 on the road.

At home the Mavericks are picking up 22.2 assists per game, 1.1 less than away (23.3).

Mavericks Injuries