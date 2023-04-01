The field at the 2023 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in San Antonio, Texas will feature Michael Gligic. He and the other entrants will go for for a part of the $8,900,000.00 purse on the par-72, 7,438-yard course from March 30 - April 2.

Looking to place a wager on Gligic at the Valero Texas Open this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Michael Gligic Insights

Over his last 13 rounds, Gligic has finished better than par on five occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He hasn't finished any of his most recent 13 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Gligic has finished with a score within five shots of the day's best in four of his last 13 rounds.

In his past five events, Gligic has not finished in the top 20.

He has made the cut in one of his past five tournaments.

Gligic finished 68th in his only finish over his last five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 39 -6 278 0 11 0 1 $543,442

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

Gligic fell short of the cut line in each of his last two trips to this event.

Gligic missed the cut when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) will play at 7,438 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,294.

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) has had an average tournament score of -2 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) checks in at 7,438 yards, 171 yards longer than the average course Gligic has played in the past year (7,267 yards).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, lower than the -2 average at this course.

Gligic's Last Time Out

Gligic finished in the 20th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes.

He averaged 4.05 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Corales Puntacana Championship, which landed him in the 50th percentile of the field.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Gligic was better than only 20% of the golfers (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Gligic did not have a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship (the other participants averaged 1.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Gligic carded four bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.7).

Gligic's four birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Corales Puntacana Championship were less than the tournament average (4.6).

At that most recent competition, Gligic posted a bogey or worse on six of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 5.2).

Gligic finished the Corales Puntacana Championship with a birdie or better on seven of the 16 par-5s, bettering the field's average of 5.9.

On the 16 par-5s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Gligic recorded three bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.9.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards

