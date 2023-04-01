On Saturday, Nate Lowe (on the back of going 1-for-3 with an RBI) and the Texas Rangers face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Phillies.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Nate Lowe At The Plate (2022)

  • Lowe put together 179 hits and a .360 OBP while slugging .492.
  • Among qualified batters in MLB play last season, he ranked ninth in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.
  • Lowe got a base hit in 113 of 157 games last year (72.0%), with at least two hits in 54 of those games (34.4%).
  • In 27 of 157 games last year, he left the yard (17.2%). He went deep in 4.2% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
  • In 35.7% of his 157 games a year ago, Lowe picked up an RBI (56 times). He also had 14 games with multiple RBIs (8.9%), and three or more RBIs in four games.
  • He scored a run in 42.0% of his games last year (66 of 157), with more than one run on seven occasions (4.5%).

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
79 GP 78
50 (63.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 63 (80.8%)
24 (30.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 30 (38.5%)
31 (39.2%) Games w/1+ Run 35 (44.9%)
10 (12.7%) Games w/1+ HR 17 (21.8%)
21 (26.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 35 (44.9%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The Phillies had the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.97).
  • Phillies pitchers combined to surrender 150 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
  • Wheeler will take the mound to start for the Phillies, his first of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, Nov. 6, the 32-year-old right-hander, started and went 5 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros.
  • In 26 games last season he put together a 12-7 record and had a 2.82 ERA and a 1.039 WHIP.
