Saturday's contest between the Texas Rangers (1-0) and the Philadelphia Phillies (0-1) at Globe Life Field has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 12-6, with the Rangers securing the victory. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET on April 1.

The Phillies will look to Zack Wheeler versus the Rangers and Nathan Eovaldi.

Rangers vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: FOX

Rangers vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 12, Phillies 7.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers were victorious in 43, or 41.7%, of the 103 contests they were chosen as underdogs in last season.

Last year, Texas won 38 of 92 games when listed as at least +100 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

Last season Texas had the No. 12 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.4 runs per game (707 total runs).

The Rangers had a 4.22 team ERA that ranked 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.

Rangers Schedule