Stewart Cink is part of the field at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in San Antonio, Texas in the 2023 Valero Texas Open from March 30 - April 2. The par-72 course spans 7,438 yards and the purse available is $8,900,000.00.

Looking to place a bet on Cink at the Valero Texas Open this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Stewart Cink Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Cink has shot below par twice, while also shooting one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Cink has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

In his past five events, Cink finished outside the top 20.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut once.

Cink has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 40 -4 279 0 14 0 1 $803,935

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

In his past two appearances at this event, Cink placed 22nd in his only finish.

Cink has made the cut in one of his past two appearances at this tournament.

Cink did not make the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2018).

This tournament will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,438 yards, 144 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The average course on the PGA Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -5. At TPC San Antonio (Oaks), the scoring average is higher at -2 per tournament.

The courses that Cink has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,267 yards, while TPC San Antonio (Oaks) will be 7,438 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, lower than the -2 average at this course.

Cink's Last Time Out

Cink was in the 31st percentile on par 3s at the Valspar Championship, with an average of 3.2 strokes on the 10 par-3 holes.

His 4.17-stroke average on the 18 par-4 holes at the Valspar Championship ranked in the 31st percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.13).

Cink was better than 42% of the competitors at the Valspar Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.75.

Cink fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of 10 par-3s at the Valspar Championship (the other participants averaged 1.4).

On the 10 par-3s at the Valspar Championship, Cink recorded less bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (3.4).

Cink carded fewer birdies or better (one) than the tournament average of 3.3 on the 18 par-4s at the Valspar Championship.

At that most recent competition, Cink's par-4 showing (on 18 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, six).

Cink ended the Valspar Championship underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.3), with three on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Valspar Championship, Cink outperformed the field average of 1.3 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards Cink Odds to Win: +25000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.